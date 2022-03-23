OSU notebook: Gymnasts Carey, Dagen named first-team all-Pac-12

The Oregon State gymnastics all-around duo of Jade Carey and Madi Dagen were named first-team all-Pac-12 Conference in the all-around as the awards were announced on Wednesday.

Carey was also named to the all-conference first team in all four individual events.

Carey was named the Pac-12 gymnast and freshman of the year prior to the championship meet. She finished the season ranked No. 1 in the nation in the all-around, second on bars, third on floor, sixth on vault and No. 11 on beam.

Concluding the regular season, the Olympic gold medalist hit all 40 routines and scored 9.9 or better on 38 routines. Carey posted a 39.725 in the all-around Saturday to earn the outright Pac-12 title. She is the first Oregon State gymnast to win the Pac-12 all-around title since Leslie Mak in 2011.

Dagen finished fourth at Saturday's championships, the highest finish of her career, with a 39.450. The senior is currently tied for 18th in the country in the all-around. The all-around conference nod is the first for Dagen and is the third first-team award of her career after being named first-team on vault and beam in 2021.

Oregon State will compete at the Seattle Regional, which will be held March 30 through April 2.

Football

Oregon State football announced Wednesday two games with San Jose State for the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

The Beavers will host the Spartans at Reser Stadium on Sept. 8, 2029. OSU will then travel to San Jose for a matchup at CEFCU Stadium on Sept. 7, 2030. The game in 2030 follows an Aug. 31 matchup with Ole Miss in Corvallis.

Oregon State opens the 2022 season Sept. 3 when hosting Boise State at Reser Stadium.

