OSU notebook: Kodiak Stephens to compete in Junior Pan Am Games

Oregon State freshman Kodiak Stephens is one of 15 wrestlers who will compete for Team USA at the inaugural Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia.

Stephens will compete in Greco-Roman at 87 kg. Qualifications for Stephens will begin Wednesday morning, with the finals set for the afternoon.

An Arnold, California, native, Stephens is in his first season with the Beavers. He was a Greco Roman State Champion as a junior at Bret Harte High School, where he also finished fourth at the CIF State Championships.

Volleyball

Senior Grace Massey received all-Pac-12 honorable mention for the 2021 season.

The honor is Massey’s second conference nod during her time in Corvallis after being named to the league’s all-Pac-12 team this past spring for the 2020 season.

Massey is the seventh player under head coach Mark Barnard to earn all-conference honors while the 2021 campaign is the third consecutive season that a Beaver has been named to a Pac-12 postseason team.

The senior captain tallied a team-best 396 digs and finished her career as the OSU all-time digs record holder with 1,174 while her 98 career service aces lands her at 16 in the record book.

