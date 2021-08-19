OSU notebook: Lawrence joins men's basketball staff, Taylor to compete at Paralympics

Ryan Lawrence has joined the Oregon State men’s basketball program as the director of basketball operations, head coach Wayne Tinkle announced on Thursday.

Lawrence, 36, spent the last four years working at Oregon State as the athletics equipment coordinator for the men’s basketball, women’s basketball and football programs. He was with the Beavers’ basketball team during the run to the 2021 Pac-12 Tournament championship and the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

A native of Lacey, Wash., Lawrence began his professional career in 2008 as the assistant director of equipment operations at the U.S. Naval Academy. He then worked at the University of Oklahoma from August 2009 through February 2017 as an assistant equipment manager.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management from Washington State University in 2008. While attending WSU, he was a student equipment manager for the athletic department and an operations intern with the women’s basketball program.

Lawrence and his wife, Megan, live in Corvallis and have a son, Carter, and daughter, Ellie.

