OSU notebook: Lawrence joins men's basketball staff, Taylor to compete at Paralympics

Ryan Lawrence has joined the Oregon State men’s basketball program as the director of basketball operations, head coach Wayne Tinkle announced on Thursday.
Lawrence, 36, spent the last four years working at Oregon State as the athletics equipment coordinator for the men’s basketball, women’s basketball and football programs. He was with the Beavers’ basketball team during the run to the 2021 Pac-12 Tournament championship and the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.
A native of Lacey, Wash., Lawrence began his professional career in 2008 as the assistant director of equipment operations at the U.S. Naval Academy. He then worked at the University of Oklahoma from August 2009 through February 2017 as an assistant equipment manager.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management from Washington State University in 2008. While attending WSU, he was a student equipment manager for the athletic department and an operations intern with the women’s basketball program.
Lawrence and his wife, Megan, live in Corvallis and have a son, Carter, and daughter, Ellie.
Taylor to compete in Paralympics
Former Oregon State rower Anna Taylor will compete as a cyclist at the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Taylor is representing New Zealand in the event, which begins Aug. 24.
Taylor first came into Para cycling in January 2018 after an injury in 2016. She went on to make her international debut at the 2019 UCI Para Cycling Track World Championships. Taylor was then selected to the high performance Para cycling squad after success at various World Cup events. Taylor has Cauda equina (a partial loss of power).
A native of Auckland, New Zealand, Taylor competed for the Beavers from 2010-15. She was a three-time CRCA West Regional Team honoree, as well as an All-American in the 2013-14 campaign. Taylor rowed in the Varsity 8 in three Pac-12 Championships, and earned Pac-12 All-Academic honors four times.
Taylor redshirted her freshman season following a thyroid cancer diagnosis. She beat the disease to continue competing for the Beavers, returning to compete four more seasons.