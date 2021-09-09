OSU notebook: Women's basketball matchups announced, baseball class ranked 6th

• Feb. 11-13 – vs. Oregon; at Oregon

• Feb. 18-20 – vs. Stanford; vs. California

• Feb. 24-26 – at Utah; at Colorado

Baseball recruiting class ranked 6th

Oregon State baseball’s recruiting class has been ranked sixth nationally by Baseball America. The ranking is the third-highest ever for the Beavers, following a No. 3 mark in 2007 and No. 5 slot in 2013.

“The Beavers haven’t had a Top 25 class since 2016, when Adley Rutschman arrived in Corvallis. While this class probably doesn’t have a future No. 1 overall pick in it, its standout players and balance of hitters and pitchers set Oregon State up well for the future,” stated Baseball America in its rankings.

One of the top prospects in the recruiting class is Travis Bazzana, the West Coast League player of the year. Bazzana is an Australian who has played for his national team. Infielder Mason Guerra is the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year in Oregon while outfielder and California native Tyree Reed is a Team USA alum.