OSU roundup: Beavers complete sweep at California in Pac-12 softball

The Oregon State softball team completed a three-game sweep at California on Sunday with a 1-0 victory. The 23rd-ranked Beavers outscored the Golden Bears 13-0 over the weekend.

Freshman Sarah Haendiges (9-2) tossed a complete game shutout, giving up five hits and no walks with two hit batters while striking out six.

Grace Messmer drove in the game's only run with a single up in the middle in the first inning. That hit scored Kiki Escobar, who reached on a leadoff single and advanced to second on a walk by Frankie Hammoude.

Sona Halajian (13-4) took the loss for the Golden Bears (21-15, 3-6) despite surrendering just one run on two hits and striking out six.

The Beavers (29-8, 5-4 Pac-12) will host No. 19 Arizona in a Pac-12 series with the opener set to start at 6 p.m. Friday. Oregon State gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey is scheduled to throw out the first pitch.

Track and field

Emma Nelson improved her personal best by an inch and took second place in the high jump on Saturday to highlight Oregon State's performances on the second day of the Hayward Premier at Hayward Field.

Nelson cleared 5 feet, 8¾ inches. Redshirt sophomore Savannah Reilly was fifth (5-5) and freshman Lara Denbow was eighth (5-3).

Freshman Jade Whitfield took third in the discus with a throw of 163-6, a PR by two inches. Senior Keely McLaughlin took fifth with a throw of 154-6, breaking her 2019 PR by nearly five feet.

McLaughlin also took sixth in the shot put at 49-2¼. Redshirt senior Taylor Crockem was seventh in 48-11.

Freshman Jada Hurley took seventh in the 100 at 12.01 seconds. She was the only other top-10 finisher.

The Beavers also went 4-5-9 in the 1,500 meters at the Northwest Distance Jamboree on Saturday at Lane Community College, with redshirt junior Zoe Simmons (4 minutes, 44.76 seconds), freshman Emily Foote (4:44.81) and junior Libby Rinck (5:01.06) each finishing in the topn10.

The Beavers head to Monmouth on April 8-9 for the John Knight Twilight Meet at McArthur Track at Western Oregon University.

