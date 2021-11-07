OSU roundup: Beavers fall to Bruins, 3-2, in men's soccer

The Oregon State men's soccer team had the opportunity to clinch the outright Pac-12 Conference championship on Sunday afternoon at UCLA. A win or draw against the Bruins would have secured the Beavers' spot alone atop the standings.

But UCLA pulled off a 3-2 upset of No. 2 Oregon State, which has already clinched at least a share of the conference crown.

The game was scoreless at halftime, but in the second half Oregon State was not as sharp as it has been recently. The Beavers had shut out their three previous opponents.

"We were not good enough today," coach Terry Boss said. "That was not our standard. We own it, we will learn from it and make it better."

The Bruins quickly pulled ahead after the break with a goal by Constantinos Michaelides in the 46th minute, assisted by Tommy Silva and Riley Ferch.

Michaelides added another goal in the 58th minute as the Bruins went up 2-0. Jose Contell and Andrew Paoli had the assists.

The Beavers cut into the lead in the 64th minute when Tsiki Ntsabeleng scored on a header off a cross from Tyrone Mondi.

Kevin Diaz restored the Bruins' two-goal advantage in the 82nd minute. He was assisted by Tucker Lepley.

In the 88th minute, Joran Gerbet found the back of the net on a header off a corner kick by Javier Armas.

The Beavers (12-2-2, 7-1-1) will host Washington at 6 p.m. Thursday to wrap up their regular season.

Volleyball

Oregon State fell at No. 19 Stanford in four sets (19-25, 25-19, 19-25, 19-25) in a Pac-12 matchup on Sunday afternoon.

For the second consecutive match, OSU had three different players connect on double-digit kills. Freshman Kateryna Tkachenko had a career-high and match-high 17 kills. Senior Maddie Goings had 14 kills, eight digs and two blocks, and junior Lindsey Schell chipped in 11 kills and four blocks.

Defensively, senior Grace Massey recorded a team-high 18 digs while Nya Buckner and Dilara Unal led at the net with five blocks each.

For the match, OSU connected on 54 kills off 141 attempts and the Cardinal converted 57 kills off 134 attempts. Stanford held the slight advantage in digs (52-51), assists (54-51) and service aces (3-2) while both teams rejected nine on the day.

Beavers (4-20, 1-12) return home this weekend, hosting UCLA (time TBD) on Friday and USC at noon on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0