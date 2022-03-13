OSU roundup: Beavers invited to play in the WNIT

The Oregon State women’s basketball team did not receive a berth to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2012-13 season but will play in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, the tournament’s website announced Sunday night.

Full brackets and matchups are slated to be announced Monday morning.

The Beavers last played in the WNIT in the 2011-12 season, reaching the round of 16 before falling at home to Pac-12 rival Washington in Scott Rueck’s second season.

The first round is March 16-18 and all games in the tournament will be played on a participating team's home court.

Gymnastics

Freshman gymnast Jade Carey concluded the regular season on Sunday by winning her ninth all-around title of the season at a four-team meet hosted by the University of Denver.

Carey's all-around total of 39.800 is her highest away score of the season. Carey shared first place on the vault with Denver's Rylie Mundell as each was awarded a 9.950. Carey also shared first place on the balance beam with teammate Madi Dagen as each received a score of 9.950.

Carey won the uneven parallel bars and floor routine outright, both with a score of 9.950.

No. 18 Arkansas won the meet with a team score of 196.975. No. 12 Oregon State was second (196.875), No. 14 Denver was third (196.800) and Nebraska fourth (195.750).

Dagen scored scored a 9.825 on the floor routine, 9.850 on the vault, and 9.775 on the bars for an all-around score of 39.400, to place fourth. The result also moved Dagen into 19th-place in the national rankings.

Carey tops the national all-around rankings and her Olympic teammate Sunisa Lee, competing for Auburn, is second.

Oregon State will compete Saturday at the Pac-12 Championships in West Valley City, Utah.

Softball

Tarni Stepto struck out 13 as the No. 23 softball team took down North Dakota State 3-1 Sunday afternoon at Kelly Field.

Stepto (8-1) pitched all seven innings, allowing four hits and one earned run, lowering her ERA to 1.91.

Kiki Escobar went 3 for 4 and scored a run, while Charity Sevaaetasi tallied two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Grace Messmer had two hits in the contest,and Eliana Gottlieb had one hit and scored a run.

Oregon State (22-4) will open Pac-12 play next weekend with a three-game series at Arizona State.

Baseball

Jacob Melton went 4 for 5 with three RBIs but Washington State took the series finale 9-8 on Sunday at Bailey-Brayton Field with a pair of run-scoring singles in the ninth.

Bryce Matthews drove home the game-winning run with two down off reliever Mitchell Verburg (0-2). That followed a run-scoring single by Collin Montez, which tied the game at eight-all.

Melton tied a career-best with four hits, including a two-run double. He finished the day with three RBIs, which give him a Pac-12 best 28 this season.

Travis Bazzana also had two hits and two RBIs, while Garret Forrester drove in two.

Brock Townsend started for the Beavers and exited after 3⅓ innings. He did not figure in the decision after allowing seven hits and four runs with a walk. Townsend gave way to reliever AJ Lattery, who struck out two in 1⅔ scoreless innings.

Oregon State (11-2, 2-1) will start a six-game homestand Tuesday night versus Grand Canyon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.