OSU roundup: Beavers remain unbeaten after sweep of Xavier

Oregon State reliever Mitchell Verburg struck out Xavier's Jerry Huntzinger with the tying run on third base in the top of the ninth to clinch a 5-4 victory for the 12th-ranked Beavers on Saturday in Surprise, Arizona.

Oregon State (7-0) won the first two games of the series 13-3 and 9-0.

On Saturday, Oregon State jumped out early to a 4-0 lead, scoring solo runs in both the first and third innings and two more in the fifth. Jacob Melton and TJ Wheeler both drove in runs in the fifth, while Travis Bazzana drove in the run in the first and Justin Boyd in the run in third.

Xavier (0-7) pulled to within one, 4-3, on a three-run home run by Luke Franzoni in the eighth.

OSU picked up an insurance run in the eighth when Kyle Dernedde came in from third on a passed ball.

Wade Meckler had three hits to lead the Beavers' attack. Melton and Garret Forrester each had two hits.

Jacob Kmatz picked up the win, his second of the season, after throwing 3⅓ scoreless innings of relief. Verburg picked up the save, his first of the year.

Xavier's George Eisenhardt allowed eight hits and four runs in 4⅔ innings. He took the loss to drop to 0-2.

Oregon State will open its 2022 home schedule against Seattle at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Track and field

Oregon State athletes broke school records in the 800 meters, 3000 meters, and 4x400-meter relay on Saturday at the Pac-12 Invitational in Seattle.

Senior Mari Friedman ran the 800 in 2 minutes, 7.56 seconds to break her previous school record.

In the 3000 meters, redshirt junior Kaylee Mitchell clinched first, breaking nine minutes with a time of 8:58.39 for a new Oregon State record. This marks the second time this season that Mitchell has set the 3000-meters record, having previously broken the record on Jan. 29. Following close behind Mitchell was fellow redshirt junior Grace Fetherstonhaugh, who posted a time of 9:00.87 to finish third overall. Mitchell and Fetherstonhaugh both surpassed the previous record of 9:01.74, which Fetherstonhaugh had set on Feb. 12.

The Beavers' third record of the day came from the 4x400-meter relay team of sophomore Adael Scatena, Friedman, redshirt sophomore Paige Sefried, and freshman Jada Hurley. The quartet posted a time of 3:47.08. The previous record was 3:49.88, posted in 2019 by Lauren Miller, Tarisa Olinski, Saskia McNairy, and Friedman.

"Today was a high energy day for our team," said coach Louie Quintana. "We continued the momentum from yesterday and smashed more school records. Here's the thing, our school records are getting harder to break. They are legitimate marks, so I was proud of the group that pulled that off today."

On Friday, the distance medley relay (DMR) team Mitchell, Adael Scatena, Friedman, and Fetherstonhaugh clocked an Oregon State record of 10:57.35. The previous record, set by Juliana Mount, Kerissa D'Arpino, Gwyneth McMorris, and Morgan Anderson in 2017, was 11:24.59.

