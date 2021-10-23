OSU roundup: Beavers upset No. 1 Huskies in men's soccer

Oregon State took over first place in the Pac-12 Conference men's soccer standings with a 3-2 victory over top-ranked Washington on Friday in Seattle.
This is the third victory of the season for No. 8 Oregon State over a top-25 team, along with its wins over No. 23 UCLA and No. 13 San Diego State. The victory was the first in program history over a No. 1 ranked team. OSU earned draws against No. 1 Indiana in 2005 and No. 1 Washington in 2014.
In Friday's victory, the Beavers struck first in the 9th minute on a goal by Tyrone Mondi, his seventh of the season. The Huskies drew even with a goal in the 26th minute.
Going into the second half tied and down a man, Washington took a 2-1 lead over the Beavers in the 55th minute.
Oregon State freshman Joran Gerbet tied the score at 2-2, in the 73rd minute as the Huskies were down a second man. Gerbet's goal was his first of his collegiate career. OSU sophomore Mouhameth Thiam sealed the Beavers' victory with a penalty kick in the 86th minute.
Oregon State (9-1-2, 4-0-1 Pac-12) will host Stanford on Thursday and California on Sunday. Both matches start at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.
Volleyball
Oregon State battled back to force four sets at USC, but fell to the Trojans in Pac-12 play.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17 for the Trojans.
After trailing by five in the third, the Beavers mounted a rally by going on a 12-3 run to grab a 14-10 lead. Four kills by senior Maddie Goings and two from freshman Kateryna Tkachenko helped boost the OSU lead to 21-18 on their way to winning the set.
Goings led OSU with 16 kills off 41 attempts while also finishing with 11 digs to tally her first double-double of the season. Two other Beavers added double-digits in the kill category, including freshmen Tkachenko (12) and Vivian Light (11).
Senior Grace Massey led all players with 19 digs as the Beaverton native needs just 20 more to become the all-time OSU digs record holder. Freshmen Izzi Szulczewski and Ashlyn Beaver tied for a team-high 19 assists on the night.
The Beavers play Sunday at No. 17 UCLA.