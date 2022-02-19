OSU roundup: Carey wins all-around at Utah dual

Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey won her sixth consecutive individual all-around Friday night in a dual meet against No. 4 Utah in Salt Lake City.

The 13th-ranked Beavers lost the high quality dual meet, 198.000 to 197.150. The Beavers have scored 197 or higher in four meets this season. The team had not accomplished that feat since the 2017 season.

Carey, who earlier this week was named the Pac-12 Conference Gymnast of the Week for her performance against Washington, won the vault (9.975), and shared first place on the uneven parallel bars (9.950) and floor exercise (9.925). She finished with a 39.700 in the all-around after scoring 9.850 on the balance beam.

Utah's Grace McCallum was second in the all-around with a score of 39.625 and Oregon State senior Madi Dagen set a new personal high of 39.575 to place third.

Dagen scored 9.825 on the bars, placed third on the vault with a score of 9.900, tied for fifth on the floor exercise with a 9.900 and tied for second on the beam with a 9.95.

Utah's Cristal Isa received a 10.0 for her performance on the beam.

Oregon State will host No. 18 Stanford for Senior Day at 7:30 p.m. Friday. After the meet, OSU will honor seniors Alexa McClung, Colette Yamaoka, and Kaitlyn Yanish. The meet will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Softball

Oregon State earned a 10-0 victory in five innings over DePaul on Saturday at the Torero Classic hosted by the University of San Diego.

Sarah Haendiges (2-0) earned the win with five scoreless innings of two-hit ball with three strikeouts.

Oregon State (5-3) recorded 14 hits, scoring three runs in the first and six fun in the third. Frankie Hammoude hit her sixth home run of the season in the fourth for the final run of the game.

Freshman Kiki Escobar had three hits and Hammoude, Kaylah Nelson, Lici Campbell and Madison Simon each had two hits.

The offense broke through in the top of the first, as Escobar got things started with a single to left. A DePaul error and singles from Nelson and Campbell made it 3-0.

The Beavers broke the game open in the top of the third. After a Mariah Mazon single and a Hammoude double, Nelson recorded her second RBI with an infield single. Hits from Campbell, Simon, a triple by Xiao Gin and a double by Escobar made it 9-0.

OSU will finish the Torero Classic on Sunday with games against Iowa at 9 a.m. and San Diego at 2 p.m.

Baseball

TJ Wheeler drove in three runs and Justin Boyd and Garret Forrester each drove in two runs as No. 11 Oregon State defeated Gonzaga, 13-5, Saturday in Surprise, Arizona.

Wheeler doubled home two runs in the sixth and one more on a walk in the eighth. Boyd drove home two on a double in the sixth, while Forrester had RBI singles in the first and sixth innings.

Forrester and Jacob Melton each had two hits for the Beavers, who tallied 10 as a team. OSU also recorded 10 walks to just five strikeouts.

Oregon State (2-0) has scored 34 runs over its first two games, setting a program record for the most to open a season. That surpassed the 1960 team which opened the year with 33 over its first two.

Jake Pfennigs started for the Beavers and pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win. He struck out five and scattered six hits and two walks.

Gonzaga's William Kempner, took the loss after allowing six hits and five runs in 4⅓ innings.

Oregon State concludes its first weekend of action Sunday with a doubleheader at Surprise Stadium. The Beavers take on Gonzaga at 11 a.m. PT, followed by New Mexico at 4 p.m. PT.

Wrestling

Hunter Willits and Trey Munoz each won via pins as Oregon State rolled past CSU Bakersfield, 39-5, Saturday afternoon.

Oregon State won nine of the 10 bouts, and picked up extra points in five. Devan Turner, Grant Willits and Matthew Olguin all won via technical fall.

Hunter Willits (11-5) picked up his first pin of the season in 6:10 over Brock Rogers at 157. Munoz (15-3) earned his fourth pin of the season in 3:27 over Jacob Hansen at 184.

Brandon Kaylor, Mateo Olmos and Gary Traub all picked up decisions as well. Olmos had the dual’s lone win over a ranked wrestler, defeating No. 31 Albert Urias, 6-4, at 174.

Oregon State 39, CSU Bakersfield 5

125- No. 15 Brandon Kaylor (OSU) decision Eddie Flores (CSUB), 9-4. OSU 3, CSUB 0

133- No. 12 Devan Turner (OSU) technical fall Romeo McNeil (CSUB), 15-0. OSU 8, CSUB 0

141- No. 13 Grant Willits (OSU) technical fall Louie Ramos (CSUB), 20-2. OSU 13, CSUB 0

149- Josh Brown (CSUB) technical fall Jason Shaner (OSU), 19-4. OSU 13, CSUB 5

157- No. 15 Hunter Willits (OSU) fall Brock Rogers (CSUB), 6:10. OSU 19, CSUB 5

165- Matthew Olguin (OSU) technical fall Bradley Harper (CSUB), 24-9. OSU 24, CSUB 5

174- No. 27 Mateo Olmos (OSU) decision No.31 Albert Urias (CSUB), 6-4. OSU 27, CSUB 5

184- No. 12 Trey Munoz (OSU) fall Jacob Hansen (CSUB), 3:27. OSU 33, CSUB 5

197- Ryan Reyes (OSU) decision Josh Loomer (CSUB), 3-2. OSU 36, CSUB 5

HWT- No. 9 Gary Traub (OSU) decision Jacob Sieder (CSUB), 7-2. OSU 39, CSUB 5

Oregon State (7-3, 3-1 Pac-12) concludes its regular season with a dual meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Stanford. The meet will be broadcast on Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12.com and via the Pac-12 Now app.

