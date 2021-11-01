OSU roundup: No. 3 Beavers shut out Golden Bears

The Beavers held a 1-0 lead for four minutes until the Cougars broke through OSU's defense to tie the score at 1-1. Martinez earned her second goal of the match and 12th of the season, assisted once again by Brown, in the 23rd minute to regain the lead at 2-1. In the 88th minute, the Cougars tied the score at 2-2 with a penalty kick, pushing the game into overtime.

The Cougars scored the game-winner in the 98th minute of play.

Senior goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba made four saves. The Beavers marked six shots on goal out of 14 shots total and took three corner kicks.

Oregon State will host Oregon at 7 p.m. Friday in a match that will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks.

Volleyball

Oregon State fell to to No. 19 Utah in a four-set match Sunday at Gill Coliseum.

Set scores were 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-14.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Senior Maddie Goings collected her second double-double of the year with 18 kills, two shy of a season-best, and 10 digs while junior Lindsey Schell chipped in 15 kills, just two shy of a career-high. Freshman Vivian Light added 11 kills, her third straight game in double-figures.