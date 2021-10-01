OSU roundup: Oregon State women's soccer team earns first road win over Stanford

The Oregon State women’s soccer team earned the program’s first road win over Stanford on Thursday night, defeating the seventh-ranked Cardinal, 2-1.
Freshman Aaliyah Bluett scored her first collegiate goal after picking off a pass between Stanford players in the 42nd minute of action, putting the Beavers up 1-0.
In the 74th minute, junior Sophie Conrad found the net off a corner kick by senior Laura Galceran to put the Beavers up 2-0. The Cardinal scored in the 75th minute to push the score to 2-1.
"We were pinned in and defending, but I never sensed any doubt from the group," said coach Lauren Sinacola. "The team was focused on the job at hand and did what we needed to do to come out with a win. We had a lot of players step up tonight and to say I'm proud is an understatement."
Senior goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba had six saves. The Beavers took one corner kick and tallied four shots on goal out of five shots taken.
Oregon State (9-1, 1-1 Pac-12 Conference) will continue its road trip with a game at California at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Men’s soccer
Oregon State overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat No. 23 UCLA, 4-3, on Thursday at Lorenz Field.
The Beavers trailed 3-1 in the 65th minute but scored three times in just over 3 minutes to take the lead.
Oregon State’s Adrian Molina-Diaz opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, knocking home a cross from Adrian Crespo.
The Bruins answered with first-half goals by Jose Contell and Kevin Diaz to take a 2-1 halftime lead.
Trailing in the second half, Oregon State was aggressive on offense and the Bruins took advantage as Riley Ferch scored a counterattack goal in the 63rd minute for a 3-1 advantage.
Oregon State’s Tyrone Mondi started the rally with a goal in the 65th minute on a pass from Molina-Diaz. Two minutes later Molina-Diaz dribbled through the UCLA defense to tie the game.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
That set the stage for senior Sofiane Djeffal to score what would prove to be the game-winner in the 67th minute on a pass from Mouhameth Thiam.
The Beavers outshot the Bruins 16-9.
“I thought in the first half they played really well, just didn’t do what we needed to in the critical moments. But this group never gave up – they continued to do what we asked and they never stopped playing. The resiliency, the fight, the collectiveness, I couldn’t be more proud of this group,” said Oregon State coach Terry Boss.
The Beavers (5-1-1, 1-0 Pac-12) will host San Diego State Sunday at Lorenz Field.