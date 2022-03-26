OSU roundup: Walkoff home run sinks Beavers at California

California’s Dom Souto hit a walkoff home run in the ninth, erasing a late Oregon State comeback, to give the Golden Bears an 8-7 win Saturday afternoon at Stu Gordon Stadium.

Souto hit the second pitch he saw from OSU reliever DJ Carpenter over the fence in left. That came after the Beavers scored six in the ninth to tie the game at seven.

Carpenter took the loss and is 1-2 on the year.

Down 7-1, the sixth-ranked Beavers roared back with six in the ninth, led by Travis Bazzana’s third home run of the season. Jabin Trosky drove home another on a double and OSU plated two on a California error on a ground ball by Wade Meckler. The Beavers (16-5 overall, 5-3 Pac-12 Conference) tied the game on a wild pitch.

Bazzana, Trosky and Gavin Logan each had two hits to pace the OSU offense, which recorded 11 hits on the day.

Oregon State starter Jacob Kmatz allowed just four hits but the Golden Bears (11-11, 4-4) put five runs on the board against him, only three of which were earned. He gave up a fifth-inning grand slam to Cal’s Dylan Beavers, and ended up working 5⅓ innings in his fifth start of the season.

On Friday night, Matthew Gretler and Jacob Melton both homered as Oregon State defeated California, 10-4, to open a three-game series at Stu Gordon Stadium.

Gretler, Melton, Wade Meckler, Bazzana and Justin Boyd all had two hits to pace the Oregon State (16-4 overall, 5-2 Pac-12 Conference) attack, which finished with 14 on the night. Every Beaver in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit.

Cooper Hjerpe extended his Pac-12 lead in victories with his sixth of the season. The lefty made his sixth start of the year and allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings. He struck out seven, giving him 51 on the year.

Reid Sebby came on in relief of Hjerpe to start the sixth and proceeded to tie his career-high with five strikeouts in just 2⅔ innings.

Softball

Freshman Sarah Haendiges threw a complete game shutout Friday night as Oregon State earned it's first Pac-12 Conference victory over the season, 1-0, over No. 25 Stanford at Kelly Field.

Haendiges allowed three hits and struck out a career-best nine.

Junior Frankie Hammoude led the offense with a 2-for-2 performance and drove in the winning run. Savanah Whatley doubled in the first in her first plate appearance of the season. Hammoude drove her in on a sacrifice fly to center.

Kiki Escobar and Madison Simon added the other two hits for the Beavers (24-7, 1-3 Pac-12).

Results of the second game of the series Saturday evening were not available at press time. The series will wrap up Sunday at Kelly Field. First pitch is set for noon.

Track and field

The Oregon State women's team took first place on Saturday at the nine-team Willamette Track and Field Invitational in Salem.

Oregon State got off to a good start in the sprints as Abigail Buckley won the 100 meters in 12.4 seconds and Taylor Weidinger won the 200 in 25.98.

Weidinger also topped the 400 meters in a time of 58.9 seconds and OSU's Paige Sefried won the 800 in 2:18.81. Oregon State's Adael Scatena swept the hurdles, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 14.64 and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.5.

Oregon State freshman Lara Denbow won the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 8 inches and Delaney Bahn won the long jump with a distance of 18-6½.

Oregon State's Keely McLaughlin won the discus with a best throw of 144-9 and teammate Markayla Billings won the hammer at 174-10.

Oregon State will compete Friday at the Hayward Premiere.

