OSU sports: All athletic-related activities and events are suspended

Oregon State has announced it has suspended all athletic-related activities and events, including practices for all student-athletes through March 29. This policy is based on social distancing recommendations presented by medical professionals.

Department leadership, in conjunction with the NCAA, the Pac-12 Conference, and medical professionals, are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 virus nationally and internationally.

Updates to future athletics-related events will be made as merited.

