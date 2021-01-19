OSU sports: Season schedule set for OSU gymnastics, volleyball

Five home meets, at least four television appearances and visits by two national powers to Gill Coliseum highlight the 2021 Oregon State gymnastics schedule, which was announced Tuesday.
Opening the season at home for the first time in five years, the Beavers hosted Boise State on Friday. Staying at home for the second weekend, OSU will host Washington on Saturday in a non-conference meet.
Oregon State will continue their home slate with two televised meets in February. Arizona, ranked No. 24 in the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association’s preseason poll, will visit Gill Coliseum on Feb. 13 with Cal, tied for eighth, visiting on Feb. 21.
The Beavers will conclude their home meets against Utah, their highest preseason ranked opponent at No. 4, on March 5.
OSU will make television appearances on the road in 2021 at Arizona (Feb. 13) and at UCLA (Feb. 27). In addition, the road slate for the Beavers includes trips to Arizona State (Jan. 29) and Stanford (March 12).
The regular season concludes at the Pac-12 Championships, March 20 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.
NCAA meets will follow the Pac-12 Championships.
Volleyball
The Oregon State volleyball team announced its schedule for the 2021 season on Tuesday, consisting of 22 conference games.
This year’s schedule has been adjusted to include back-to-back games against the same opponent at home and on the road.
OSU opens the season at Colorado on Friday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Oregon State then returns to Corvallis for its first home series, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 31 at noon against USC at Gill Coliseum.
The team will then head to Washington Feb. 4 for a 6 p.m. match and a 1 p.m. match on Feb. 6, followed by a home series against Arizona State on Feb. 11 and 12 with the opener at noon and the second at 11 a.m.
The Beavers will take on Arizona at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 and Feb. 21 at noon in Tucson. Stanford will be in Corvallis on Feb. 26 and 27 with both games to be played at 6 p.m.
Oregon State’s remaining home matchups include Washington State, Oregon, and Utah. Its road schedule includes matchups against Cal, Oregon, and UCLA.