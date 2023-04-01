Oregon State's Grace Fetherstonhaugh put together an all-time performance in the 5,000 meters Friday night at the Stanford Invitational, racing into the NCAA lead and breaking her own school record by nearly 30 seconds.

Fetherstonhaugh's 15:30.55 time placed her second at the meet and first among collegians. She and Kaylee Mitchell (15:48.22) both outran the previous school record of 15:58.93 to highlight a strong overall day for the Beavs at four meets on Friday.

The duo were not the day's only highlights among the distance group, however. Christina Geisler turned in a 33:41.93 in the 10,000, one of just 29 runners in the country to go under 33:45 this season. Her time is the second-best in school history and trailed the school record by 16 seconds.

Also in the Bay Area, four Oregon State distance runners recorded personal best times in the 1,500. Jillian Brown, Kate Laurent, Teaghan Knox and Jamie Hamlin each posted a new PR in the event, the latter three running it for the second time as collegians.

The Beavers in Texas saw the highlight of their day in the 4x400 relay when Adael Scatena, Paige Sefried, Jada Hurley and Taylor Weidinger raced to a 3:45.16 at the Texas Relays in Austin. The mark is the second-best in school history.

Delaney Bahn also posted an OSU top-three mark, reaching 19 feet, 11¾ in the long jump. She was just 1¼ inches shy of the school record and finished fourth in her section of the long jump at the Texas Relays. Bahn then traveled down the road to San Marcos and placed third in the Bobcat Invite with a 19-11 long jump.

In late-arriving Thursday news, Maryann Ackerman earned a spot in the OSU top 10. The redshirt freshman powered the ninth-best javelin throw in school history with a 147-10 toss. Ackerman finished fourth, one spot above fellow Beav Ella Knott, who threw 145-3.

Saturday, the Beavers close out their week with sprints, jumps and throws all in action at the Texas Relays and Bobcat Invite.