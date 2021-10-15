OSU women's cross-country: Mitchell placed 42nd at 36-team meet

Redshirt sophomore Kaylee Mitchell placed 42nd on Friday at the Nuttycombe Invitational, hosted by the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Mitchell finished with a time of 20 minutes, 48.9 seconds. Teammate Grace Fetherstonhaugh was 76th with a time of 21:09.5.

Thirty-six teams competed at the meet, which was held on the 6K Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course. Nineteen of those teams are ranked in the latest national coaches' poll, including the 30th-ranked Beavers.

The Beavers placed 27th in the team standings with 690 points.

Senior Audrey Lookner stopped the clock at 21:49.9 to finish 174th. Next to cross the line was junior Mari Friedman, who posted a time of 21:57.2, finishing 188th.

"We had a rough day," said head coach Louie Quintana. "I'm not entirely sure where things went wrong for us, but I really have a lot of faith in this group and know that we will bounce back. We have high expectations and sometimes the weight of that can get the better of them. We just need to trust it and get back to work next week."

New Mexico placed first in the team standings with 93 points.

The Beavers split their squad for this weekend's competitions and other members of the team will compete Saturday in the Lewis & Clark Invitational, hosted by Lewis & Clark College.

