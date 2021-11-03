OSU women's golf: Beavers place 7th in Hawaii

The Oregon State women's golf team placed seventh at the 12-team Nanea Pac-12 Preview in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

The Beavers were led by redshirt freshman Danique Stokmans, who placed fifth with a 4-under 69-72-74—215. This is the fourth tournament of her Oregon State career and her best finish.

The Beavers concluded the three-day tourney with a 20-over 293-299-304—896 at the par-73, 6,449-yard Nanea Golf Club to finish seven in the 12-team field. The field included nine teams ranked among the top 45 in the nation by golfstat.com. No. 1 Stanford led wire-to-wire and won the team title with a 1-under 875.

Ellie Slama was consistent throughout the three days, shooting a 4-over 74-75-74—223 to finish in a tie for 17th place. Chayse Gomez finished in 27th place with an 8-over 73-77-77—227. Kelsey Webster, who is new to the team after transferring from the University of Colorado, shot a 12-over 77-75-79—231 to finish in a tie for 38th place. Madde Sund finished in a tie for 49th place with a 17-over 78-78-80—236.

The Beavers will open their spring season on Friday, Feb. 25 at the three-day Florida State Match-Up in Tallahassee, Florida.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0