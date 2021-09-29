OSU women's golf: Beavers place fifth at Molly Collegiate Invitational

The Oregon State women's golf team finished in fifth place at The Molly Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday in Seaside, California.

The Beavers concluded the two-day, 54-hole tournament with a 40-over 301-298-305—904 at the par-72, 6,218-yard Bayonet Golf Course to finish fifth in the 14 team field.

Kelsey Webster, who transferred to Oregon State from the University of Colorado, led the team with a tie for 11th place after carding a 7-over 75-77-71—223. She had four birdies in the final round to fire a 1-under 71.

Ellie Slama finished in a tie for 14th place with an 8-over 73-72-79—224. She had a team-best nine birdies through the three rounds.

Amanda Minni made her 2021-22 debut and finished in a tie for 35th place with a 15-over 75-75-81—231.

Redshirt freshman Danique Stokmans bounced back after a tough first round to finish in a tie for 52nd place with a 20-over 87-74-75—236.

Madde Sund, another redshirt freshman, finished in a tie for 60th place in her first collegiate tourney with a 22-over 78-80-80—238.

Chayse Gomez, Lauren Murphy and Issy Taylor are competing as individuals for the Beavers. Gomez finished in a tie for 43rd place with a 17-over 77-81-75—233, while Taylor (23-over 79-82-78--239) and Murphy (35-over 87-79-85—251) finished in a tie for 65th and tie for 80th, respectively.

