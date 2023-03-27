Chayse Gomez posted her third career top-10 finish Sunday to lead the Oregon State women's golf team at the PING/ASU Invitational in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Beavers concluded the three-day, 54-hole tournament in a tie for eighth place after carding an 18-over 295-295-292--882 at the par-72, 6,543-yard Papago Golf Course.

Gomez went back-to-back rounds with sub-par scores and finished in eighth place in the 90-player field with a 1-under 73-71-71--215. She had a team-high 11 birdies over the three rounds, tied for the sixth most in the field.

The Yorba Linda, Calif., native now has 13 rounds in red figures in her three-plus year career at Oregon State with three Top 10 finishes. Gomez finished in a career-best tie for sixth place at the Silverado Showdown last spring and a tie for seventh place at the Stanford Intercollegiate this past fall.

Oregon State finished in the top half of a stacked field that included 12 of the 17 teams ranked nationally in the Top 50 by Golfstat.com. The Beavers bettered No. 13 USC, No. 15 Arizona, No. 33 Michigan, No. 39 California and No. 42 New Mexico.

Amanda Minni and Danique Stokmans both finished in a tie for 38th place with a 6-over 222, as Minni had rounds of 72-75-75 and Stokmans improved each day with scores of 75-74-73. Stokmans had eight birdies in the tournament, while Minni finished with four birdies and 40 pars, tied for the sixth most in the field.

Kelsey Webster finished in a tie for 79th place with a 15-over 75-75-81--231. She was one of only seven golfers who had an eagle in the tourney, which came on the par-4, 401-yard 16th hole in the first round.

Madde Sund also improved each round with her best score coming on the final day, a 1-over 73, to finish in a tie for 82nd place with a 16-over 82-77-73--232.

No. 23 Northwestern ran away with the team title with an 18-under 846 that was 14 strokes better than second place and No. 11. Arizona State’s 4-under 860.

Sera Hasegawa of Baylor and Kelly Sim of Northwestern shared medalist honors with a 10-under 206.

The Beavers will next compete at the Silverado Showdown, April 3-5 in Napa, Calif.