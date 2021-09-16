OSU women's soccer: Beavers are 7-0 entering final non-conference game

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“With the new philosophy of this team, everyone wants to work to get back, as well. Yes, we want to get numbers up, but we also want to work our butts off to get back. I think everyone’s really bought into that and that definitely helps on the defensive side,” Skiba said.

Prior to taking the head job at Oregon State, Sinacola was an assistant coach at Notre Dame for three seasons. She previously spent five seasons at Western Michigan, including two years as the head coach, during which time the Broncos had a cumulative record of 23-15-2.

When the Oregon State position became open in May, she was interested in a move to the Pac-12 Conference and a visit to the campus helped seal the decision.

“Being in the Pac-12 was very interesting and exciting to me. My brother lives in Portland so being closer to my brother, that was intriguing right from the get-go. Once I set foot on campus, I fell in love with it, and so did my wife, and I knew it was a great fit,” Sinacola said.

Even as the team has worked its way through the non-conference slate, the focus has been on preparing for conference play. As can be expected of a coach, Sinacola’s goal for her team is to compete hard in every game and continue to improve. If the players do this consistently, the rewards are there.