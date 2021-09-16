OSU women's soccer: Beavers are 7-0 entering final non-conference game

The Lauren Sinacola era of Oregon State women’s soccer is off to a great start.
The Beavers are 7-0 as they prepare to host North Dakota at 6 p.m. Friday at Paul Lorenz Field at Patrick Wayne Valley Stadium. This is the team’s final non-conference game before opening the Pac-12 Conference season Sept. 24 at the University of Southern California.
Sinacola was introduced as the new head coach in early July. There was no time to waste in getting to know the returning players and introducing them to a new system.
“It’s exciting. I don’t think I came into it expecting to win right away as many as we have, but I don’t want to say I’m surprised because the players have bought in from the get-go. They have been easy to work with. They come out every single day and they compete,” Sinacola said.
The Beavers are 3-0 at home and 4-0 on the road, with wins over Seattle, Fresno State, Idaho, New Mexico, Yale, Central Connecticut State and UC Irvine. Four of the victories were by a single goal, with blowout wins at Yale, 6-1, and at New Mexico, 3-0.
“That Yale game where we found the back of the net multiple times, I think we came out really hungry and wanted to prove a point and wanted to send a message,” Sinacola said.
Center back Madison Ellsworth, a redshirt junior from Hillsboro, said the team didn’t wait to see the results before embracing the coaching of the new staff. She said respect was built quickly within these new relationships and there is very strong team chemistry.
The victories provide positive reinforcement and with every win the desire builds to keep the streak alive.
“We still have a job to do and that’s to finish preseason with all Ws, all wins. We’re in it tomorrow, we want to fight to the end and get that W so we can go into Pac with a clean slate,” Ellsworth said after an early morning practice on Thursday.
McKenna Martinez, a freshman forward from Richland, Wash., leads the team with four goals and two assists. Amber Jackson, a sophomore forward from Susanville, Calif., has four goals and one assist. Nine other players have scored at least one goal.
That scoring depth is a result of Sinacola’s aggressive approach.
“In general whether it’s attacking or defending, we want to be the team that sets the tempo. That means we do have to be aggressive in the attack as well as be aggressive defensively,” Sinacola said. “We want to make teams feel uncomfortable. When we do have possession of the ball, we want to try to send numbers forward and create overloads and confuse defensive units.”
Being aggressive on offense can potentially put senior goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba in a tough position as opponents mount a counterattack. But Skiba said her teammates work very hard to recover defensively.
That shows on the scoreboard, as the Beavers have posted three shutouts this season and have yet to allow any opponent more than a single goal.
“With the new philosophy of this team, everyone wants to work to get back, as well. Yes, we want to get numbers up, but we also want to work our butts off to get back. I think everyone’s really bought into that and that definitely helps on the defensive side,” Skiba said.
Prior to taking the head job at Oregon State, Sinacola was an assistant coach at Notre Dame for three seasons. She previously spent five seasons at Western Michigan, including two years as the head coach, during which time the Broncos had a cumulative record of 23-15-2.
When the Oregon State position became open in May, she was interested in a move to the Pac-12 Conference and a visit to the campus helped seal the decision.
“Being in the Pac-12 was very interesting and exciting to me. My brother lives in Portland so being closer to my brother, that was intriguing right from the get-go. Once I set foot on campus, I fell in love with it, and so did my wife, and I knew it was a great fit,” Sinacola said.
Even as the team has worked its way through the non-conference slate, the focus has been on preparing for conference play. As can be expected of a coach, Sinacola’s goal for her team is to compete hard in every game and continue to improve. If the players do this consistently, the rewards are there.
“I want us to compete and I want us to battle for the top spots in the Pac-12. I think if you can finish in the top five of the Pac-12, you have a good chance of making the NCAA tournament and then, if you’re doing well in the Pac-12, you should do well when you have the opportunity to compete nationally,” Sinacola said.
Skiba said the outlook of the team has changed completely since last season. The Beavers finished with a record of 4-11-1 (2-9 Pac-12).
“We want to take it game by game but we want to be as successful as we possibly can. For us, we know we can dominate every game and we have a new mindset. We go into each game with a lot more confidence and a lot more grit. We know we can compete,” Skiba said.