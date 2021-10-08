OSU women's soccer: Beavers remain unbeaten at home with win over ASU

The Oregon State women's soccer team played its first home game in nearly three weeks on Thursday, defeating Arizona State 2-1 at Lorenz Field.
The first goal of the game was an own goal by the Sun Devils in the 18th minute. The Beavers quickly added to their lead with a goal by Brianna McReynolds off an assist by freshman McKenna Martinez in the 19th minute.
This was the fourth goal of the season for McReynolds and it was Martinez' team-leading fourth assist. Senior keeper Bridgette Skiba had three saves. The Beavers tallied four shots on goal out of 10 shots total and took seven corner kicks.
With the victory, the Beavers remain undefeated at home with a 5-0 record this season at Lorenz Field.
Oregon State (10-2-0, 2-2-0 Pac-12) will host Arizona at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Les Gehrett
Sports editor
