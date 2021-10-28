OSU women's soccer: Huskies' late goal puts the final nail in Beavers' coffin

Oregon State gave up a late goal off a corner kick in a 2-1 loss to Washington on Thursday afternoon at Lorenz Field.
Olivia Van der Jagt hit the game-winner for the Huskies in the 78th minute. Oregon State was unable to clear the ball from the box after the corner kick and Van der Jagt slid a point-blank shot past Beavers goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba.
Oregon State (11-6, 3-6 Pac-12 Conference) carried the play early. The Beavers put all four of their first-half shots on goal and drew three corner kicks, but Washington keeper Olivia Sekany kept the Beavers off the board.
The Huskies (5-7-4, 3-3-3) claimed the initiative midway through the half and would take 14 shots before halftime. Even though most of those shots sailed high or pulled wide, the Huskies were controlling the play.
Later in the half, the quality of the Washington attacks improved. Skiba made a diving save in the 30th minute on a shot by McKenzie Weinert to the near post.
The Huskies broke through in the 37th minute. Weinert, a graduate transfer who spent four years at Oregon State, found space on the right wing and sent a pass into the box. Two Washington attackers were in the area and after an initial touch by Ruby Hellstrom the ball was tapped into the net by Summer Yates.
“We definitely lost the game in the first half today,” said Oregon State coach Lauren Sinacola. “I don’t think you can start the way we did start, get some shots off, and then I think we just lost the entire plot of what our game plan was and what we do well. They out-battled us, they wanted it more, kudos to them for putting one in the back of the net.”
Oregon State freshman McKenna Martinez evened the score in the 60th minute. Martinez dribbled up the right side and then made a nice cut back to the middle to create space. She sent a left-footed shot past Sekany in the far upper corner of the net.
The goal was the 10th of the season for Martinez and her fourth in conference play.
A crucial no-call went the Huskies’ way late in the game. Martinez was positioned at the top of the box to receive a high pass and the play was broken up aggressively by Sekany.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Oregon State players and coaches felt a call was warranted. Sinacola was asked about the play after the game.
“I saw the keeper's fist go through my forward’s back of her head. That’s what I saw,” Sinacola said. “There’s not very much more I can say. You can’t blame the loss on the lack of a call. The loss is our responsibility.”
Oregon State started the season strong, going 8-0 in its non-conference schedule and carrying that momentum into the Pac-12 schedule. The Beavers handed Stanford its only conference loss to this point and swept a homestand against Arizona State and Arizona. The team has struggled down the stretch, dropping four straight.
The Beavers will host Washington State at noon Sunday and will host Oregon at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 to conclude the regular season.