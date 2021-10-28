OSU women's soccer: Huskies' late goal puts the final nail in Beavers' coffin

Oregon State gave up a late goal off a corner kick in a 2-1 loss to Washington on Thursday afternoon at Lorenz Field.

Olivia Van der Jagt hit the game-winner for the Huskies in the 78th minute. Oregon State was unable to clear the ball from the box after the corner kick and Van der Jagt slid a point-blank shot past Beavers goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba.

Oregon State (11-6, 3-6 Pac-12 Conference) carried the play early. The Beavers put all four of their first-half shots on goal and drew three corner kicks, but Washington keeper Olivia Sekany kept the Beavers off the board.

The Huskies (5-7-4, 3-3-3) claimed the initiative midway through the half and would take 14 shots before halftime. Even though most of those shots sailed high or pulled wide, the Huskies were controlling the play.

Later in the half, the quality of the Washington attacks improved. Skiba made a diving save in the 30th minute on a shot by McKenzie Weinert to the near post.

The Huskies broke through in the 37th minute. Weinert, a graduate transfer who spent four years at Oregon State, found space on the right wing and sent a pass into the box. Two Washington attackers were in the area and after an initial touch by Ruby Hellstrom the ball was tapped into the net by Summer Yates.

