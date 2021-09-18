OSU women's soccer: Victory over North Dakota caps perfect non-conference slate

The Oregon State women's soccer team completed an unbeaten run through its non-conference schedule with a 3-2 victory over North Dakota on Friday at Lorenz Field.

The Beavers (8-0) on the season will open their Pac-12 Conference schedule on Friday at the University of Southern California.

After a scoreless first half, freshman McKenna Martinez put the Beavers on the board in the 54th minute with an by redshirt junior Helena Brown. The Fighting Hawks answered shortly after in the 55th minute to tie the score at 1-1.

In the 78th minute, redshirt senior Mylene Gorzynski scored her first goal of the season to put the Beavers ahead, 2-1, assisted by sophomore Bryana Pizarro. In the 83rd minute, Martinez found the net again to put the Beavers up 3-1 with assists from sophomore Amber Jackson and Pizarro. North Dakota scored the final goal in the 85th minute.

"I'm proud of us finishing off non-conference play undefeated. The team continues to put in the work and it is paying off," said head coach Lauren Sinacola. "North Dakota made it difficult on us and capitalized on our mistakes, which we will clean up moving forward. We will use this next week of training wisely to prepare for the Pac-12."

In goal, senior Bridgette Skiba recorded five saves. The Beavers took 15 corner kicks and tallied 11 shots on goal out of 25 shots total.

