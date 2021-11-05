OSU wrestling: Beavers host Campbell, Lehigh Saturday to open season

The Oregon State wrestling team will begin its second season under head coach Chris Pendleton with a pair of dual meets Saturday night at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers will host Campbell at 6:30 p.m. and No. 24 Lehigh at 8 p.m. This will be the first time that Pendleton will coach his squad in front of the home fans.

“Having no fans in attendance last season was very weird,” Pendleton said. “You can hear your athletes a lot better, but you miss that feeling of the pressure of having people watch you and the heightened emotion.”

The Beavers went 4-5 in dual meets in Pendleton’s first season and had six wrestlers qualify for the NCAA wrestling championships. All six are back this season and several of them are ranked in the preseason Intermat poll: No. 33 Brandon Kaylor (125 pounds), No. 12 Devan Turner (133), No. 10 Grant Willits (141), No. 15 Hunter Willits (157), Ryan Reyes (184), and No 27 J.J. Dixon (197).

They are part of a large group of experienced wrestlers in the Oregon State lineup. The Beavers have 15 wrestlers who have competed in at least one collegiate match and nine of those 15 have more than 20 matches under their belt.

They are joined by three graduate transfers who have already had success at the collegiate level. Cory Crooks (149) joins Oregon State after competing for Arizona State. Tanner Harvey (184) was an honorable mention last year while competing for American University. Heavyweight Gary Traub went 23-9 last season for Ohio State and qualified for the NCAA championships. Crooks is ranked 25th in the preseason poll and Traub 24th.

As a squad, Oregon State was not ranked in the Intermat tournament poll, but was voted No. 21 in the dual meet poll.

The Beavers will be tested this season as Pendleton has put together a challenging schedule, which he said was inspired by former Oregon State baseball coach Pat Casey.

“I was fortunate enough to hear Pat Casey speak,” Pendleton said. “One of the things he talked about was being bold in your direction of the program. Going out and setting high expectations and not being scared to talk about it.”

So that’s exactly what Pendleton did. After making their debut this weekend, the Beavers will travel next weekend to face No. 2 Penn State. Later this month Oregon State will face off against top-ranked Iowa in a true road match. During their conference schedule, Oregon State will compete against No. 3 Arizona State and No.13 Stanford.

This slate is exciting for fans of the program and is motivating for the athletes.

“I told them, ‘Hey, here’s what the schedule’s looking like.’ I put it up on the board and let them see it. … This is what we’re going to be facing, what are we doing right now?” Pendleton said. “The kids responded really well. We had an amazing spring and summer of training and I can’t wait to watch where we’re at.”

The Beavers’ schedule is also unusual because of the scarcity of home meets. After these opening duals, Oregon State will not compete at home until a Jan. 14 matchup against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The final home meet will be held Feb. 4 against Cal Poly.

Pendleton said when the schedule was being assembled there was still a great deal of uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we started setting this schedule, we were talking to teams and we have some heavy hitters on our schedule this year. I didn’t want to risk not being able to have fans in attendance for this coming year,” Pendleton said. “We have teams like Iowa, Penn State - the elites of the elite - that we’re trying to scrap with and it would be a shame if we brought them out to the West Coast and fans weren’t able to watch.”

