OSU wrestling: Beavers split opening duals

The Oregon State wrestling team split a pair of duals at Gill Coliseum Saturday night, defeating Campbell, 23-12, before a 21-12 loss to Lehigh.

Mateo Olmos and Grant Willits both went 2-0 on the night. Olmos defeated Campbell’s Austin Murphy, 6-4, in his first bout at 174, then followed that with a 4-1 decision over Lehigh’s Jake Logan in his second.

Willits defeated Campbell’s Shannon Hanna, 7-4, at 141. He followed that with a 3-0 decision over Lehigh’s Dan Moran.

Brandon Kaylor and Gary Traub also contributed to the win. Kaylor opened his season with a pin in just 2:46 to put OSU up early by a 6-0 count.

Traub capped off OSU’s first dual with a 27-9 technical fall for his first win as a Beaver. The victory assured OSU of the win after Campbell had picked up a pair of victories at 184 and 197 pounds.

Willits’ brother, Hunter, took 157, 5-0. Matthew Olguin (15-9 decision) at 165 also won his season debut.

The Beavers and Mountain Hawks took a 12-12 tie into the 184-pound bout but Lehigh picked up three consecutive decisions to win the dual by nine.

Jason Shaner won his only bout of the night, 10-8, over Malyke Hines at 133. He was followed by Grant Willits’ second win and then Cory Crooks, who won, 6-4, at 149 over Manzona Bryant IV.

The Beavers will travel to take on No. 2 Penn State on Saturday in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

OSU WRESTLING

Oregon State 23, Campbell 12

125- Brandon Kaylor (Oregon State) fall Anthony Molton (Campbell), 2:46. OSU 6, CU 0

133- Domenic Zaccone (Campbell) decision Devan Turner (Oregon State), 5-4. OSU 6, CU 3

141- Grant Willits (Oregon State) decision Shannon Hanna (Campbell), 7-4. OSU 9, CU 3

149- Josh Heil (Campbell) decision Cory Crooks (Oregon State), 5-0. OSU 9, CU 6

157- Hunter Willits (Oregon State) decision Matthew Dallara (Campbell), 5-0. OSU 12, CU 6

165- Matthew Olguin (Oregon State) decision Troy Nation (Campbell), 15-9. OSU 15, CU 6

174- Mateo Olmos (Oregon State) decision Austin Murphy (Campbell), 6-4. OSU 18, CU 6

184- Caleb Hopkins (Campbell) decision Mason Reiniche (Oregon State), 3-2. OSU 18, CU 9

197- Levi Hopkins (Campbell) decision J.J. Dixon (Oregon State), 4-1. OSU 18, CU 12

HWT- Gary Traub (Oregon State) tech fall Chad Nix (Campbell), 27-9. OSU 23, CU 12

Lehigh 21, Oregon State 12

125- Jaret Lane (Lehigh) decision Brandon Kaylor (Oregon State), 9-5. LU 3, OSU 0

133- Jason Shaner (Oregon State) decision Malyke Hines (Lehigh), 10-8. OSU 3, LU 3

141- Grant Willits (Oregon State) decision Dan Moran (Lehigh), 3-0. OSU 6, LU 3

149- Cory Crooks (Oregon State) decision Manzona Bryant IV (Lehigh), 6-4. OSU 9, LU 3

157- Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) fall Hunter Willits (Oregon State), 2:08. OSU 9, LU 9

165- Brian Meyer (Lehigh) decision Matthew Olguin (Oregon State), 4-2. LU 12, OSU 9

174- Mateo Olmos (Oregon State) decision Jake Logan (Lehigh), 4-1. OSU 12, LU 12

184- AJ Burkhart (Lehigh) decision Mason Reiniche (Oregon State), 10-4. LU 15, OSU 12

197- JT Davis (Lehigh) decision J.J. Dixon (Oregon State), 6-1. LU 18, OSU 12

HWT- Jordan Wood (Lehigh) decision Gary Traub (Oregon State), 4-3. LU 21, OSU 12

