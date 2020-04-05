OSU Wrestling: Chris Pendleton hopes to use in-state recruiting to revive program

Chris Pendleton spent much of last Monday waiting for the messages and calls to slow down, just so he could place a takeout order for lunch. But by mid-afternoon, his phone became unusable as an endless stream of congratulatory messages popped up on his screen.
Pendleton was announced as Oregon State’s head wrestling coach Monday and received a massive outpouring of encouragement from the wrestling community for landing the coveted job. The 38-year-old former collegiate star will try to provide a spark to a Beavers’ program that has plenty of historical success, but not much recently.
“People forget that not too long ago, this was a perennial top-10 program that was putting out multiple All-Americans every year,” Pendleton said in a conference call Tuesday. “Now it’s my responsibility to get us back to that level.”
He said he has had a lot of opportunities to take over programs during his coaching career, but passed them up as he waited for the right fit. He praised the facilities and “family environment” that OSU brings to the table, but that the ultimate deciding factor was the program's strong legacy.
Pendleton comes to Corvallis after six years as an assistant at Arizona State University, where he helped the Sun Devils win three of the last four Pac-12 titles. He replaces longtime OSU coach Jim Zalesky, who was dismissed in March after 16 years in charge of the program. Zalesky led the Beavers to seven conference titles during his tenure, but none since 2016.
At the Pac-12 Championships in March, the Beavers finished fourth — 49 points behind first-place Arizona State.
One of the most successful college wrestlers in history, Pendleton was a two-time national champion and three-time All-American at Oklahoma State while going 118-12 from 2001-05. He won national titles at 174 pounds in 2004 and 2005 and won a California state title at 145 pounds as a high school senior.
While assisting on the staff of legendary Arizona State coach Zeke Jones, Pendleton would often jump in with the Sun Devil wrestlers to demonstrate technique. He admits those days are probably over now.
“I live a pretty active lifestyle — I do like getting on the mat and rolling around,” Pendleton said “That’s something I know is gonna be really hard to let go. At some point, I’m gonna have other job responsibilities. So I’m not gonna be able to do that one-on-one stuff that I really enjoy doing. That’s gonna go into hiring the right staff that can get on the mat.”
He said he has not made any staff decisions yet and will meet with Oregon State’s current group of assistants as soon as he arrives in Corvallis. For now, he is still in Phoenix and will remain there until the coronavirus pandemic slows down.
Pendleton said he traveled to Portland a few years ago to watch the OSAA state tournament while recruiting for ASU and was enamored by the Oregon prep wrestling scene. Nearly half of the Beavers’ 2019-20 roster was made up of athletes who spent their prep career at an Oregon high school, and Pendleton hopes to take further advantage of the state's rich wrestling culture.
“(Oregon) puts out a lot of good talent that, unfortunately, has gone around the nation,” Pendleton said. “One of the things we want to do as a staff is keep them in state and make them excited about Oregon State wrestling. Because the talent is there — the talent in the area is enough to compete nationally and we just have to keep the kids home.”
