OSU wrestling: Engel promoted to associate head coach

Oregon State wrestling head coach Chris Pendleton announced Tuesday the promotion of assistant coach Nate Engel to associate head coach.

Engel finished his first season with the OSU wrestling program in 2021. He played a key part in helping OSU finish second at the Pac-12 Championships with 123.0 team points, just 15 behind Arizona State.

Under his guidance, Devan Turner (133) and Grant Willits (141) won their second individual Pac-12 Championship titles in 2021. He assisted in Hunter Willits (157), Ryan Reyes (184) and J.J. Dixon (197) all earning a runner-up finish at the Pac-12 Championships. Brandon Kaylor (125) also earned a third-place finish last season.

This past August, Engel served as the personal coach for Olympic Silver Medalist Adeline Gray at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Gray was ranked No. 1 in the world and was a five-time world champion who wrestled freestyle at 76kg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.