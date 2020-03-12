Pac-12 cancels all sporting events until further notice

The Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday morning that the Pac-12 the remainder of the men’s basketball tournament has been canceled as well as all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 championship events, effective immediately, until further notice.

Oregon State and Oregon were schedule to meet at noon in the quarterfinals of the men’s basketball tournament.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State’s baseball and softball teams were scheduled to head to Tucson, Arizona, to open the conference season against the Wildcats. The baseball team was at the airport when the news came down.

The gymnastics team was slated to host Illinois for their home finale on Saturday.

“This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the (COVID-19) virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events,” the conference said in a news release.

No Oregon State players were made available to talk about the decision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1