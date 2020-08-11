Pac-12 postpones sports competitions

The Pacific-12 Conference has postponed all sports competitions through the remainder of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference’s CEO group voted unanimously for the action after extensive discussions with athletic directors and the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee.
Conference commissioner Larry Scott said the decision was made after reviewing all the data, considering alternatives and having already delayed the start of the season.
“This was an extremely difficult and painful decision that we know will have important impacts on the student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our fans," Scott said during a Pac-12 media call. “I know that nothing that we say will ease some of that disappointment, especially for some of our seniors.”
Football and other fall sports could be played in the winter or spring if the athletes are able to participate in a safe environment.
Winter sports, such as basketball that typically start in late October or early November, will also be switching gears.
If the seasons all wind up canceled, the athletes will have their scholarships guaranteed and Scott said the Pac-12 will try to ensure that the NCAA will support that decision.
“We are strongly encouraging the NCAA to make decisions as quickly as possible to extend eligibility for student-athletes,” Scott said. “We’re going to throw our shoulder completely behind supporting our student-athletes, if they don’t get to play a season, to have another year back.”
There is plenty to work out if the sports do get the go-ahead at some point.
A football season played throughout the fall months already requires the execution of some extremely involved logistics.
Even if it all is planned out effectively, a start date past Jan. 1 would mean many of the athletes would face playing a season that potentially could last until late spring, then have to turn around and be ready for fall football.
“That is one of the top questions and considerations,” Scott said. “How many football games could be played in one calendar year? We obviously have a spring portion of the football season but nothing like playing a full season. So whether it’s a full season, compressed season, there’s a lot of scenarios that folks are looking at. Considering the spring was not at the top of the list of things you wanted to default to right away. There are going to be some health and safety considerations.
“We are reluctantly coming to this decision that the earliest that we could start would be in January with a lot of details to figure out. It weighs heavily on our coaches, our athletic directors, our medical personnel as they think about spring, or I wouldn’t even call it spring, post-January.”
There were quite a few players and coaches expressing their wish to play the season with online posts and some athletes might have been willing to sign a waiver in order to play.
Arizona State Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson said on the call that allowing waivers was not seriously considered.
“It’s not an option because our responsibilities are not about liability,” Anderson said. “Our responsibilities are about accountability to these student-athletes and their families short- and long-term. So we can’t waive our duties and obligations to protect them driven by the science and the medicine.
“The science and the medicine says we can’t allow you to go forward right now, so we won’t.”
The news was hard to take for Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith, who expressed his thoughts on Twitter.
“After meeting with our players today, I feel extremely disappointed for them with today’s announcement. They have been working hard, following protocols, doing everything right to allow them to play a season this fall. With so much going on right now, seeing your teammates every day and working toward a common goal together was such a positive in everyone’s lives. At the end of the day though, we need to feel confident it is safe to play for all involved and we are not there yet. When we get there, I know this team will be prepared and ready to play!”
The decision could have a strong impact on the finances of the member schools, but that was secondary to the health of the athletes.
“There are impacts for all 12 schools at the conference level in terms of revenue potentially (with TV contracts) and importantly on the campus level in terms of attendance and revenue there,” Scott said. “So these have obviously been areas of concern and focus, but candidly, it did not even come up in the conversation (Tuesday) with our presidents and chancellors.”
Scott said there was a high degree of communication with other conference leaders during the process but he expects each organization to come to independent conclusions about their own fall seasons.
If a few conferences go ahead as usual, there could be the possibility of some schools trying to lure Pac-12 athletes as transfers.
Anderson said he’s not worried about teams swooping in to snatch away top players.
“I think all of us are confident that we made a decision with our presidents and chancellors in the best interest of our student-athletes and that will be appreciated because we will play again,” Anderson said.
“And to the extent that others think there’s an opportunity to essentially come and recruit our players then we would say, hey, have at it. We’re not going to change what’s important to us, which is protecting our student-athletes.”
Scott remained upbeat about the future of Pac-12 athletics.
“We know the situation’s going to improve,” he said. “We’re optimistic when the conditions are right, everyone feels comfortable moving to contact practice and then thinking about the season starting are really all question marks at the moment. Like we’ve done every step of the way, we’re going to continue to monitor, we’re going to continue to evaluate and when the conditions improve, which we’re confident that they will, then we’re going to evaluate what we can do in terms of all sports.”
