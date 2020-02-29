OSU men's rowing: Beavers start fast in spring opener

LAS VEGAS — The Oregon State men’s rowing team traveled to the Mojave Desert for the first races of the spring season, racing more than expected as projected 30 mph winds moved Sunday's schedule to Saturday.

The Beavers started fast to power a productive set of races.

The morning started with the Varsity and JV boats coming in ahead of the University of San Diego’s boat. Coxed by Ben Garrison, the Varsity boat of Nils Patrick, Alex Carlton, Roman Pjajka, Cal Labonski, Tyler Gray, Jacob Randall, Zach Niedermeyer and Jacoby Wilson in the bow, came in with a final time of 6 minutes, 10.1 seconds.

Following close behind, the JV boat coxed by Casey Kinaan and crewed by Tanner Mathews, Ben La Fond, Josh Hankin, Samuel Foltz, Tristan Gavin, Alex Hernandez, Hunter Rust and Josh Hocker came in with a time of 6:15.9; just over 4 seconds in front of the San Diego Varsity boat.

“This course is fantastic, and the conditions matched it today,” coach Gabe Winkler said. “We had to do all three races in one day because it will be less than perfect tomorrow. The guys improved every piece we wanted to work on which is exactly why we come here.”