OSU men's rowing: Beavers third at Pac-12s

GOLD RIVER, Calif. — The 13th-ranked Oregon State men’s rowing team finished third at the Pac-12 Championships Sunday morning.

“The team is young and we learned a lot today,” coach Gabe Winkler said. “We have two weeks to improve on our race and get ready for the IRA Championships.”

The Beavers scored 47 points and it was the first time the team finished third since 2015.

No. 1 Washington claimed the team win with 72 points, while No. 2 California finished second with 63.

Oregon State’s varsity 8 boat, coxed by Ethan deBorja, closed out the day with a fourth-place finish in 6 minutes, 9.915 seconds. The boat consisted of Brian Tames, Cal Labonksi, Tristan Gavin, Jacoby Wilson, Andrew Balsbaugh, Colin Lindquist, Nils Patrick and Ryan Coulter.

The Beavers will compete one last time this season at the IRA Championships on May 28-29. The regatta will take place at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey.

