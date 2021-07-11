 Skip to main content
OSU rowing: Bishop helps USA win gold
OSU rowing: Bishop helps USA win gold

  Updated
Oregon State women’s rowing standout Sierra Bishop helped the USA U23 Eight win gold at the U23 World Championships Sunday morning in Racice, Czech Republic.

The U.S. boat clocked in at 6 minutes, 16.69 seconds, finishing nearly four seconds ahead of the Netherlands. The American squad started the race in the second position, but took over the lead in the final 500 meters and dominated the second half of the race.

Bishop, who received honorable mention all-America last week, rowed in the 4-seat.

Also competing at the U23 Championships, Zoe Adamson was part of the Great Britain double-sculls team that finished fifth. That squad came in with a time of 7:21.98. Fellow Oregon State rower Muryn Greene was also selected for the Great Britain squad, but did not take part due to COVID-19 related squad restrictions.

