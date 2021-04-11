 Skip to main content
OSU women's rowing: Beavers wrap up Pac-12 Invitational
OSU women's rowing: Beavers wrap up Pac-12 Invitational

LAS VEGAS — The 20th-ranked Oregon State women's rowing team wrapped up the Pac-12 Invitational on Sunday morning by taking on No. 1 Washington, No. 19 Washington State and San Diego.

OSU's second varsity-8 earned a second-place finish with a time of 6 minutes, 37.45 seconds, coming in behind the Huskies, who finished in 6:24.34. The boat featured Anna Schulhoff Maeve Donnelly, Shelby Larkin, Callan Jackman, Zoe Adamson, Natalie Tercek, Kathryn Clemens, Gabriella Yakemow, and coxed by Charlotte Gregory.

Following a week off, the Beavers return to action on April 24 to host the Dexter Lake Invitational.

