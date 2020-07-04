Bella Bixby hopes to use her platform for positive change as she steps up for Portland Thorns

“It’s super important to use our platforms to voice our opinions on these issues,” Bixby said. “Because I think too often people have this attitude — we’ve all heard ‘shut up and dribble’ — it’s the same idea. I disagree. I think we’re all humans and we all have a voice.

“Myself and the rest of the players have a unique opportunity to voice these opinions. Definitely as the first league back, we want to make a statement right away that this issue hasn’t gone away. We are still discussing it and talking about it as a team; still educating ourselves on how to be better. Reaching out in our communities.”

While she doesn’t consider herself to be particularly outspoken, Bixby said she is comfortable using her platform to talk about subjects she is passionate about. She has urged followers on Twitter to wear masks for the safety of others during the pandemic, and says she would be tweeting about the subject whether she was a professional athlete or not.

“These are huge issues. If someone is on the fence about this and I manage to make them do a little bit of introspection, then I feel like I’ve done the right thing,” Bixby said.