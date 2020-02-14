OSU men's soccer: Beavers mourn the passing of former coach

The Oregon State men’s soccer program mourns the loss of former head coach Jimmy Conway, who passed away Friday at the age of 73.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Conway was the first head coach in program history, leading the team from 1988-1998. He amassed the most victories by a head coach in program history, leading OSU to a record of 97-88-14 during his tenure. Conway’s team won a conference title in 1990, and his teams recorded a total of six 10-win seasons during his time with the Beavers.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, Conway had an extensive professional career featuring stops in both Europe and the United States. He played from 1964-1982, in a run that included 10 seasons with Fulham, as well as stops with Manchester City and the Portland Timbers. Conway also served two stints as an assistant coach for the Timbers, from 1980-82 and 2000-09.

The thoughts of the Beavers program are with Conway's wife Noeleen, children Paul, Laura and Mark, and his considerable family and friends.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0