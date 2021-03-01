OSU men’s soccer: Beavers rise to No. 8 in latest rankings

Oregon State’s season is off to a perfect start, and now the Beavers have landed in the top-10 of the national rankings.
Top Drawer Soccer tabbed Oregon State (5-0) as the No. 8 team in the nation in the publication’s latest rankings. The Beavers jumped up from No. 13 in last week’s rankings, thanks in large part to Saturday’s dramatic comeback victory at home over UCLA.
Stanford (No. 4) is the only Pac-12 team ranked ahead of Oregon State. No. 20 Washington also cracked the top-25.
The Beavers, who were selected to finish behind Washington and Stanford in the preseason coaches poll, will travel to Berkeley to face California (0-2) on Saturday.
Dotson selected to U23’s
Former Oregon State star Hassani Dotson was one of 31 players called up Monday to the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s U-23 training camp.
The players were selected ahead of the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship that begins March 18.
The group will train together in Mexico before U-23 coach Jason Kreis selects the final 20-person training roster later this month.
Dotson, a 23-year-old midfielder, plays for Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United FC. He is one of eight midfielders who were called up Monday.
The Seattle native played for Oregon State from 2015-18 and was selected by Minnesota with the 31st overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.
