OSU men's soccer: Amanda finalist for MAC Hermann Trophy

Oregon State men's soccer forward forward Gloire Amanda has been named as one of three finalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the most prestigious individual award in college soccer presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year.

Amanda joins Indiana’s Victor Bezerra and Pitt’s Valentin Noel as finalists for the men’s award. The winner will be announced on May 27.

Amanda, who earned all-Pac-12 and all-Far West Region first-team honors this year, set the Oregon State record for points in a season with 37 and tied Alan Gordon for the second-highest goals total in a season with 15. Amanda led the nation in both goals and points, and matched the fourth-most goals in Pac-12 history since the conference started sponsoring soccer in 2001.

He is sixth in school history for both career goals (25) and career points (61). Amanda found in the net in 10 of the Beavers’ 14 matches this spring, including five multi-goal games. He ended his season eighth in the nation in total assists with seven.

Amanda is the first player in program history to be chosen as one of the three finalists for the award.

