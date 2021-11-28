OSU men's soccer: Beavers advance to quarterfinals with win over New Hampshire

One flash of brilliance and 90 minutes of grit were enough for Oregon State to defeat New Hampshire 1-0 on Sunday night in the third round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament.

The game-winning goal came early in the first half on a beautifully clear fall night at Lorenz Stadium. Oregon State’s Tsiki Ntsabeleng gained control of the ball in the defensive end and made a quick pass over the Wildcats’ defense.

Teammate Mouhameth Thiam outraced two defenders to the ball and used his left foot to put a low shot just beyond the reach of charging goalkeeper Jassem Koeilat.

The top-seeded Beavers had opportunities to extend the lead, but ultimately had to rely on a team defensive effort to hold that one-goal lead.

“I’ve just got to give so much credit to the guys. Really, really proud of them,” said Oregon State coach Terry Boss.

Senior midfielder Sofiane Djeffal said the team knew No. 16 New Hampshire was going to present a real challenge. The Wildcats have a very experienced lineup that featured good size and athleticism. The team was also very successful on set pieces this season.

“We had a good first half, pretty good first half, played our brand of football. We knew they were about to come out with some big energy in the second half because you know it’s the knockout stage now,” Djeffal said.

The Beavers are often able to control possession with their ability to make short, accurate passes and their technical ability to dribble through traffic. That style of play was less common in the second half as the game turned into a battle of wills.

Djeffal said the team was willing to do whatever it had to do in order to advance.

“We have to pick up the fight sometimes. Sometimes it’s not going to be a beautiful game, sometimes it’s going to look ugly but you’ve got to be able to do both,” Djeffal said. “That was a really important win, kept believing, kept fighting and now we go straight into the elite eight.”

Boss said the team’s previous experiences in close games over the past four seasons — some of them positive and some of them negative — were very helpful as the second half turned into a defensive struggle.

“We know what that heartbreak feels like. My sense from the sideline, my sense from the guys on the field, they weren’t going to concede. They knew it was going to be tight, they knew the margins were going to be small. … You just saw a belief in this group that they weren’t going to be denied tonight,” Boss said.

New Hampshire had an opportunity to even the score in the first half but a shot from close range hit off the crossbar.

In the second half, the Wildcats had multiple chances off corner kicks. One of those corners led to back-to-back shots on goal by New Hampshire. Oregon State goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez made both saves and the Beavers were able to clear the second rebound out of danger.

Boss was not surprised that Fernandez made the big saves at the crucial moment.

“He’s a winner. From my first recruiting visit with him, I looked at him and this guy’s a winner. He oozes winner,” Boss said.

The Beavers will host Clemson at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lorenz Field. The No. 8 Tigers defeated No. 9 Kentucky 2-1 on Sunday.

Oregon State midfielder Adrian Crespo returned to the lineup against New Hampshire after suffering a shoulder injury during the win over St. John’s. On Sunday night, defender Gael Gibert went out in the second half.

Boss said it may have been a hyperextension and Gibert may be able to return for the Clemson match. Sophomore defender Kasper Skraep filled in for Gibert during those pressure-filled final minutes.

“Kasper I’ve got to give a lot of credit to. He stepped up. This guy has stepped up in big games and he’s been fantastic. He stepped up at San Diego State when we could clinch a share of the Pac-12 championship and he’s come in tonight and helped see a game out,” Boss said.

