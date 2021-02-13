OSU men's soccer: Beavers down Gonzaga to improve to 3-0

The Oregon State men’s soccer team took down Gonzaga 2-0 Saturday afternoon in a home game.
The win was the Beavers' third straight to open the season.
“I give Gonzaga a lot of credit,” said OSU coach Terry Boss. “They’re a physical team that caused some interesting problems for us. I was really proud of the way our group responded — I think we showed a lot of fight. I think there were times in the second half where we would have liked to take a little bit more control of the ball, but there was a great spirit in the group, and I couldn’t be more proud of the guys.”
Gloire Amanda scored twice in the match, bringing his season total to four goals in three matches. Carlos Moliner recorded assists on both goals, while Mouhameth Thiam notched his second assist of the campaign.
Oregon State held a 17-7 advantage in shots as the Beavers held their third consecutive clean sheet.
The Beavers created the first scoring chance of the match, as Sofiane Djeffal forced a save on a header from eight yards out seven minutes into the match. Adrian Crespo followed that up 10 minutes later with a curling effort from just outside the box, but it was also saved.
The Beavers nearly broke the deadlock in the 26th, as consecutive attempts on goal from Thiam, Djeffal and Amanda all threatened the Bulldog net. Amanda followed that up with another chance two minutes later, but his shot from close range flew over the bar.
Amanda found the breakthrough in the 39th minute, hammering one home from 10 yards out following a layoff from Thiam. The forward added his second of the match less than two minutes later, capitalizing on an interchange between Moliner and Tsiki Ntsabeleng.
The Beavers continued to control the ball in the second half, limiting the Bulldogs’ scoring chances.
Djeffal nearly added a third goal in the 82nd minute, but his header was saved. Amanda looked to complete the hat trick in the closing minutes, but the Gonzaga keeper reacted quickly to save his attempt on goal.
The Beavers will return to action next Saturday in to Seattle to face Washington.