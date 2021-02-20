OSU men's soccer: Beavers down Huskies

SEATTLE — The No. 22 Oregon State men’s soccer team earned a 2-1 road win over No. 16 Washington Saturday evening.

Gloire Amanda netted a pair of goals in the contest, including a strike from 25 yards out. The forward brought his season total to six goals, including four over his last two games.

The Beavers are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2015. Oregon State has outscored its opponents 11-1 through its first four matches of the season.

Carlos Moliner created a scoring chance for the Beavers in the 15th minute, but the Washington keeper cut out the cross from inside the box. Joel Walker followed that up with a ball into the box in the 30th, but again the effort was cleared.

Oregon State earned three-straight corner kicks in the 40th minute, but were unable to put any of the balls on goal.

Adrian Fernandez came up with a big save in the 43rd minute to preserve the deadlock as the teams headed into the intermission.

Amanda opened the scoring in the 58th minute on a beautiful strike from 25 yards out. Washington answered shortly after to level the score at one.