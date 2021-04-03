OSU men's soccer: Beavers fall 2-1 at UCLA

LOS ANGELES — Gloire Amanda found the net but No. 19 Oregon State was unable to earn the road victory as the Beavers fell to UCLA 2-1 Saturday afternoon in Pac-12 men's soccer.

Amanda’s tally was his 12th of the season and the 22nd of his career. He is now tied for fourth on Oregon State’s single-season list and is tied for seventh in career goals. Joe Hafferty set up the Beavers strike, recording his third assist of the season.

UCLA created a scoring chance in the 14th minute, but Adrian Fernandez moved quickly off his line to cut out the threat. The Beavers keeper made another stop four minutes later, this time off a free kick.

Oregon State looked as though it might break the ice in the 21st as Javier Armas took aim from a tight angle following a corner kick, but the effort was wide. Amanda had a scoring chance in the 29th, but his shot from 18 yards out curled just wide of the post.

The Bruins took advantage of a 33rd minute penalty kick to take a 1-0 lead. The Beavers controlled the possession for the bulk of the first half, but UCLA headed to the break ahead by a goal.