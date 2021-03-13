OSU men's soccer: Beavers fall in showdown with Stanford

STANFORD, California — The No. 5 Oregon State men’s soccer team fell to No. 2 Stanford 3-2 Saturday afternoon at Cagan Stadium.
The Beavers took an early 2-0 lead on a pair of goals from Gloire Amanda, but the Cardinal fought back to take the victory on a goal in the final 11 minutes of the match.
The defeat is the first of the season for Oregon State as it moves to 6-1 on the year and 3-1 in Pac-12 play.
Amanda now has nine goals on the season, as he continues his impressive start to the year. Javier Armas, Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Mouhameth Thiam all recorded assists in the contest.
The Oregon State defense did well to absorb some early Stanford pressure, including Adrian Crespo clearing one off the line to prevent a Cardinal goal within the first five minutes.
The Beavers took the lead in the 13th minute, when Armas whipped a free kick into the path of Amanda, who directed it home from point-blank range. The forward added a second just minutes later, as an impressive piece of combination play left Amanda in on goal. Thiam and Ntsabeleng added the assists on the score.
Stanford pulled one back in the 35th, and then leveled the score a minute later. The teams headed to the break even at two goals apiece.
Oregon State had a chance to break the deadlock in the 62nd, as Thiam and Joel Walker both whipped crosses through the box, but neither was able to connect. Crespo played a cross from a good position in the 74th, but it sailed out of play.
It looked as though the Beavers might go in front in the 77th, when Tyrone Mondi found himself in a good position on the left side, but the Stanford keeper was quick off his line to cut down the angle. The Cardinal took the lead shortly thereafter.
The Beavers pressed forward in the final 10 minutes looking to equalize, but Stanford held on for the one-goal win.
Oregon State will return home next weekend to take on San Diego State at Lorenz Field.