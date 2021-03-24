OSU men's soccer: Beavers fall just short in top-five matchup

In its biggest match of the season thus far, Oregon State had a chance to take sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 Wednesday.

But the No. 3 Beavers were ambushed by two set piece goals that left them in an early hole, and their spirited comeback effort wasn’t enough as they fell 2-1 to No. 4 Washington in a men's soccer match at Paul Lorenz Field in Corvallis.

In a contested race that is one of the most hotly-contested in the nation, the Beavers (7-2, 4-2) now sit third in the Pac-12 behind the Huskies (8-1, 5-1) and No. 9 Stanford (4-1-1).

“Obviously we’re really disappointed with the result,” coach Terry Boss said. “Every time you step on the field, especially when you’re as talented as this group is, you expect to compete and walk away with a result — even against the great teams in the country, like Washington.”

The Beavers were playing without Sofiane Djeffal, the heart of their midfield and one of their most dynamic creative players, because of injury. That made the already tall task of attacking the Huskies’ star-studded defense even more difficult.