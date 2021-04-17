OSU men's soccer: Beavers roll to win

SAN DIEGO — The No. 19 Oregon State men's soccer team scored three goals in the opening 21 minutes to take down San Diego State 4-0 Saturday afternoon in San Diego, Calif.

Gloire Amanda found the net twice in the contest, bringing his season total to 15 goals, moving him into a tie for fifth on Oregon State's single-season list.

Sofiane Djeffal finished with a goal and two assists, while Tyrone Mondi also found the net. Adrian Crespo and Joel Walker ended the contest with two assists apiece.

As a team, the Beavers end the regular season with a record of 9-4.

The Beavers had 18 shots to the Aztecs' nine. Roman Gabriel recorded his first career clean sheet, helping OSU hold a shutout for the sixth time this season.

Oregon State will now await the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which will take place Monday morning.

