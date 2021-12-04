OSU men's soccer: Beavers see historic season end in penalty kicks

After 90 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime, Oregon State’s season came down to penalty kicks Saturday night against Clemson at Lorenz Field.

The Tigers won the shootout 4-3 to advance to the College Cup next weekend in Cary, North Carolina.

The loss ends a historic run for the Beavers, who won their first-ever Pac-12 championship, were the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and advanced past the second round for the first time in the program’s history.

Oregon State midfielder Sofiane Djeffal gave the Beavers the early lead when he scored in the 29th minute on a header off a corner kick by Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Clemson goalkeeper George Marks dove to his left to attempt the save but the ball just crossed the goal line before he could punch it away.

That was the Beavers’ sixth corner kick of the first half as the team was extremely aggressive early. Forward Tyrone Mondi set the tone by drawing a corner one minute into the game.

The Beavers held on to that lead until there were just under six minutes left in regulation. Clemson was awarded a penalty kick and Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador put the shot past Oregon State goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez.

That was just the second shot on goal in the match for the Tigers.

Only one of the four quarterfinal matches on Saturday was decided in regulation as Washington, the No. 2 seed, advanced with a 2-0 win over No. 10 Saint Louis.

The first two quarterfinals were both decided on penalty kicks. No. 4 Notre Dame downed No. 5 Pittsburgh, winning the shootout 4-2. No. 3 Georgetown defeated No. 11 West Virginia, with the shootout going to the Hoyas 4-1.

Clemson will play Notre Dame in the semifinals on Friday. The Huskies and Hoyas will face off in the other semifinal.

