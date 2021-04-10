OSU men's soccer: Beavers take down Stanford at home

The Oregon State men’s soccer team took down No. 5 Stanford Saturday evening 3-2 at Lorenz Field.

The Beavers used the match, its final home contest of the season, to honor senior Joe Hafferty, who played his final game at Lorenz Field after being selected in January’s MLS SuperDraft.

“Tonight was a special night for a lot of reasons,” coach Terry Boss said. “Stanford is a great opponent, and we played a good brand of football, but most importantly it was Joe Hafferty’s last night here. We said it before the game — Joe has given us his absolute best every day for the last four years. It was important to us to give our best so he could walk off Lorenz with this joy in his heart that he will remember for the rest of his life.”

Gloire Amanda netted his 13th goal of the season, while Tyrone Mondi and Sofiane Djeffal also found the net. Djeffal returned to the starting lineup for the first time since leaving the Beavers’ March 13 match due to injury. Corvallis native Roman Gabriel made his first career start in goal, earning the victory.

Oregon State is now 8-4 on the season, while the Cardinal drop to 8-2-1.