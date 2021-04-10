OSU men's soccer: Beavers take down Stanford at home

The Oregon State men’s soccer team took down No. 5 Stanford Saturday evening 3-2 at Lorenz Field.
The Beavers used the match, its final home contest of the season, to honor senior Joe Hafferty, who played his final game at Lorenz Field after being selected in January’s MLS SuperDraft.
“Tonight was a special night for a lot of reasons,” coach Terry Boss said. “Stanford is a great opponent, and we played a good brand of football, but most importantly it was Joe Hafferty’s last night here. We said it before the game — Joe has given us his absolute best every day for the last four years. It was important to us to give our best so he could walk off Lorenz with this joy in his heart that he will remember for the rest of his life.”
Gloire Amanda netted his 13th goal of the season, while Tyrone Mondi and Sofiane Djeffal also found the net. Djeffal returned to the starting lineup for the first time since leaving the Beavers’ March 13 match due to injury. Corvallis native Roman Gabriel made his first career start in goal, earning the victory.
Oregon State is now 8-4 on the season, while the Cardinal drop to 8-2-1.
Stanford struck early, finding the net from close range in the third minute. Tsiki Ntsabeleng nearly answered just minutes later, but was unable to connect with a ball in the box before the defender cleared it out of play for a corner.
Amanda leveled the score in the ninth minute when Javier Armas played a through-ball that unlocked the back line and left the forward in on goal. Amanda made no mistake from close range, hammering the ball past the keeper.
Mondi put Oregon State in front four minutes later. Ntsabeleng dribbled past a number of Cardinal defenders, taking the ball 40 yards to set up Mondi to the left of goal for a clinical finish. Djeffal added a third for the Beavers in the 41st, converting on a scramble in the box.
It looked like Mondi might score his second of the match just before the break, but his effort was saved as the Beavers led 3-1 at halftime.
Stanford pulled one back early in the second half, as a Cardinal cross was redirected into the net.
It looked like Oregon State might answer in the 57th minute, but a dangerous piece of attacking build-up was missing the final connection. Gabriel came up with a few big saves in the second half to as he made his first career start, including a 75th-minute stop from close range.
Amanda took aim in the 83rd looking to add an insurance goal, but the effort was wide. Oregon State was able to close the door from there, taking the win.
The Beavers will wrap up the regular season next weekend when they head to California for a matchup with San Diego State.