The Oregon State men’s soccer team will see its roster evolve in a different direction under new head coach Greg Dalby.

The program changed leadership this winter after coach Terry Boss stepped down following an extremely successful run over the past few seasons. Dalby, who was serving as an assistant coach at Penn State, was named the new head coach in late January.

In an interview Friday, Dalby acknowledged that Boss’ approach of relying heavily, and at times almost exclusively on international players, raised the bar at Oregon State. But he doesn’t think this is the only path to success. He intends to balance the roster over time with a more even mix of domestic and international players.

“Stanford won three national championships not too long ago and there’s probably not more than two international players on their roster. It’s a trend, it’s a very big trend right now in Division I college soccer, but it’s by no means the only way to do it. In fact, I think there’s pretty good evidence there’s other ways to do it as well,” Dalby said.

That does not mean he will not continue to recruit elite international players. Dalby said that since being hired in January he has already made one recruiting trip to France and the team currently has an assistant coach in Spain.

So international recruiting will continue to be important, but Dalby also has relationships all over the United States. He grew up in Southern California, played collegiately at Notre Dame, and has coached at Davidson University in North Carolina and at Penn State.

“I’m a SoCal kid who grew up on the West Coast and played in Major League Soccer. There are very good players out there that I think would be very excited to be part of what we’re doing here and play in the Pac-12,” Dalby said.

Dalby arrived as a player at Notre Dame as the Gatorade National Player of the Year and was a two-time captain for the Fighting Irish. He twice earned first-team All-American honors and then went on to play professionally for seven seasons.

He thinks that playing experience helps him relate to players, especially early on in that relationship.

“I think it helps immediately and I think it’s something as a coach you can reference. I don’t think you want to live by that. I think players want to know that you’ve been in their shoes and you’ve been where they want to go,” Dalby said. “But long-term, I think your credibility comes from the way you treat them. The way that you create an environment that’s creative, fun and successful.”

The Beavers have made the NCAA tournament three years in a row, including the program’s first-ever trip to the Elite Eight in 2021. Dalby will get the opportunity to get to know his new squad better over the next few weeks as the Beavers play a series of spring games.

“I think every college soccer coach thinks of their spring as their extended preseason. There will be some additions to the roster, of course, between now and then but the core group is here. It gives you a chance to get to know them, them to know you,” Dalby said. “There’s only good things that will come from this spring season. I’m so excited for it.”

One Oregon State player will get some extra playing time this spring. Dante Williams has been called up to play for Puerto Rico in its CONCACAF Nations League group stage matches.

Puerto Rico defeated British Virgin Island 3-1 Thursday and will play the Cayman Islands on Sunday.

“It’s fantastic for him. It’s great for the program. I think it’s well-deserved,” Dalby said.