OSU men's soccer: Eight Beavers land Pac-12 honors

Eight Oregon State men’s soccer players have earned all-Pac-12 recognition, the conference office announced Thursday.
Gloire Amanda, Sofiane Djeffal and Joe Hafferty all received first team honors, while Carlos Moliner and Tyrone Mondi were both selected to the second team. Adrian Crespo, Adrian Fernandez and Tsiki Ntsabeleng were honorable mentions.
Amanda, who earned all-Pac-12 second team honors in 2018, is the nation’s leader in goals with 15 and points with 37. He will enter the postseason tied with Alan Gordon for second on the Beavers’ single-season goals list, and sixth in program history with 25 goals. Amanda is a three-time Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week honoree, and was named National Player of the Week on Feb. 16.
Djeffal is a three-time all-Pac-12 first team selection, and was the Pac-12 freshman of the year in 2018. The midfielder has six goals and two assists this season, despite missing three matches due to injury. Djeffal currently has 15 career assists, tying him for fifth in Oregon State history.
Hafferty has been a stalwart for the Oregon State back-line over the last four seasons. The defender has earned his second-straight first team nod, and is part of a Beaver defense that has conceded less than a goal per contest on average. Hafferty was selected with the 37th overall pick in January’s MLS SuperDraft, and will join the Seattle Sounders organization after the season.
Moliner earns his first all-Pac-12 honor this season. The redshirt-sophomore has played in every match this year after missing the entire 2019 campaign due to injury. Moliner has three assists on the season, including two against Gonzaga.
Mondi takes all-Pac-12 recognition in his first season in the league, and his third ever all-conference honor after receiving all-Sun Belt status twice during his time at Coastal Carolina. Mondi has started every match this season, recording four goals and three assists.
Crespo was an all-Pac-12 second teamer as a sophomore. The defender has five assists on the year, giving him 14 in his career — good for ninth in program history.
Fernandez recorded four clean sheets in 11 starts in goal for Oregon State this season. He is currently the program’s career leader with a goals-against average of 1.08, and is one behind Peter Billmeyer in career shutouts with 14.
Ntsabeleng joined Mondi as a two-time all-Sun Belt honoree at Coastal Carolina. He has appeared in 12 matches, making six starts. Overall Ntsabeleng has one goal and four assists on the campaign.
Oregon State will open its NCAA Tournament run on Sunday, when the Beavers take on Virginia Tech in Greensboro, N.C.