OSU men's soccer: Eight Beavers land Pac-12 honors

Eight Oregon State men’s soccer players have earned all-Pac-12 recognition, the conference office announced Thursday.

Gloire Amanda, Sofiane Djeffal and Joe Hafferty all received first team honors, while Carlos Moliner and Tyrone Mondi were both selected to the second team. Adrian Crespo, Adrian Fernandez and Tsiki Ntsabeleng were honorable mentions.

Amanda, who earned all-Pac-12 second team honors in 2018, is the nation’s leader in goals with 15 and points with 37. He will enter the postseason tied with Alan Gordon for second on the Beavers’ single-season goals list, and sixth in program history with 25 goals. Amanda is a three-time Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week honoree, and was named National Player of the Week on Feb. 16.

Djeffal is a three-time all-Pac-12 first team selection, and was the Pac-12 freshman of the year in 2018. The midfielder has six goals and two assists this season, despite missing three matches due to injury. Djeffal currently has 15 career assists, tying him for fifth in Oregon State history.