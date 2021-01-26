OSU men's soccer: Pac-12 sets schedule

The Pac-12 has announced weekly matchups and site designations for the league’s 2020 men’s soccer schedule to be held during the winter and spring of 2021.

The schedule reflects a 10-match double-round robin slate between Pac-12 programs set to begin Feb. 20.

The announcement reflects the matches being played and the home/away designations each week of the Pac-12 regular season; kickoff times will be announced by schools, and all match dates and times are subject to change.

Pac-12 programs will be able to schedule up to five non-conference matches — including against league members — beginning Feb. 3. Oregon State’s non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

